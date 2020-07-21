Easter Seals charity organization hosting virtual camp-out for BC residents

The Easter Seals B.C.-Yukon charity organization will be hosting a virtual “Great B.C. Camp Out” on Aug. 1 to boost the spirits of youth and families who are missing out on camping this summer due to COVID-19. Source: pixabay.

With the help of a $300,000 donation from Scotiabank, the Easter Seals B.C.-Yukon charity organization will be hosting a virtual “Great B.C. Camp Out” on Aug. 1 to boost the spirits of youth and families who are missing out on camping this summer due to COVID-19.

Lisa Beck, the president and CEO of Easter Seals B.C.-Yukon, said the charity recognizes that families are staying home to help mitigate the sparead of COVID-19, and the hope is that this virtual event will give a sense of the camping experience.

READ MORE: Many B.C. parks to re-open, but visitors must adhere to the ‘golden rules’

The idea for the virtual camp-out comes after the success of Easter Seals Camps’ virtual “Camps at Home” program, which allows campers to log-on alongside peers and a trained counsellor who lead them through virtual activities.

Isabelle Gagne, a 16-year-old from Kelowna, said that she’s enjoying her second experience with the program, despite the fact that it’s been a virtual one.

“I am looking forward to seeing my friends at camp…even if it’s online,” said Gagne.

READ MORE: North Okanagan summer camp moves online amid COVID-19

In partnership with the B.C. Camps Association, the one-hour camping at home experience will be streamed on the Easter Seals YouTube channel and will feature campfire stories and songs performed by B.C. artists that include Abegael Fisher-Lang, Cambree Lovesy and Naomi Steinberg.

