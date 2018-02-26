Deverick Clingwall accepts his awards from Curtis Newby of Northern Lights College. Clingwall is the only student to have won the top marks in both the theory and practical sides of the course. (Photo contributed)

Educational accolades for Shuswap air cadet

Deverick Clingwall earned top marks in aviation maintenance course

Deverick Clingwall is a former Shuswap Air cadet that continues to excel. He graduated recently from the Dawson Creek Northern Lights College Aircraft Maintenance Diploma and received top mark for theory and top mark for practical in his courses. Never has the same student received both awards.

Clingwall is presently finishing his commercial pilot license.

Clingwall obtained both a glider and power pilot license through the 222 Shuswap Squadron Air Cadets program in Salmon Arm which offers scholarships to those who meet the requirements and can attend summer training.

The air cadets is a program for youth aged 12-18 that emphasizes citizenship, leadership, physical fitness and an interest in aviation.

The Salmon Arm squadron has had many cadets go through the program and pursue education and careers related to their air cadet experience. They meet Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Activity Centre.

Funds aimed at ending racism

