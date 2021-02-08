Lumby area resident Ramona Schwartz asked neighbours if they too spotted the trail of lights streaking through skies around 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Ramona Schwartz - Facebook)

Lumby area resident Ramona Schwartz asked neighbours if they too spotted the trail of lights streaking through skies around 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Ramona Schwartz - Facebook)

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite lights Lumby’s skies

No, it’s not space invaders… it’s Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites

An unusual string of lights was spotted overhead around 6 a.m. this morning in Lumby.

Area resident Ramona Schwartz captured the lights in an early-morning photograph and shared it to social media saying its believed to be billionaire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite.

This is not the first sighting of the string of lights. Armstrong residents reported they saw them too in March 2020. Sightings have also been reported in Penticton.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Penticton resident Kristy Russell said jokingly after the sighting 6:30 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020. “My husband actually thought it could be aliens and said if it was, he wasn’t going to work today.”

Starlink is SpaceX’s project which aims to bring the world its most advanced broadband internet system.

“With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable,” its website reads.

Starlink is currently targeting the northern United States and Canada in 2020 and is rapidly expanding to near-global coverage by 2021.

Each satellite in Starlink weighs around 260 kilograms and features a compact, flat-panel design that minimizes volume. This compact shape, according to the website, allows for a dense launch stack to take full advantage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket’s launch capabilities.

READ MORE: Armstrong safe from space invasion

READ MORE: Mysterious trail of lights caught on camera in the Okanagan

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan man on the move in memory of mom
Next story
Two Pentictonites get kidney transplants three days apart

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm’s wastewater treatment plant. (File photo)
Current site of Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant chosen for expansion

Odour, discharge into lake main concerns of those opposed to existing location

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

Salmar Theatres manager Joel de Boer said the best way to support the local theatres right now during the shutdown is to become a member with the Salmar Community Association. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmar Theatres staff eager for Dr. Bonnie Henry to call “action”

Laser projector, screen upgrades mean no more 3D movies at Salmar Grand

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board voted unanimously in support of a policy against racism within the organization. (File photo)
CSRD adopts policy against racism within organization

Training on the topic of racism encouraged for elected officials and staff

The highway between Vernon and Armstrong was closed for a crash involving two trucks the morning of Thursday, Sept. 10. (Sarah Chrystal photo)
Safety barriers en route to Okanagan highways

Concrete dividers coming between Vernon and Armstrong, and in Summerland

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Letter: Trudeau’s claims about securing of vaccines difficult to believe

Writer says he wouldn’t by a used vehicle from prime minister

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Missing Keremeos girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Goose cull on target for Vernon

Tight timeline as city prepares to rid beaches of hundreds of birds

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

Lumby area resident Ramona Schwartz asked neighbours if they too spotted the trail of lights streaking through skies around 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Ramona Schwartz - Facebook)
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite lights Lumby’s skies

No, it’s not space invaders… it’s Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

Jason Yadlowski has been on kidney dialysis for over a year, but was given a second chance at life last week when he received a transplant. His hospital parner is former Penticton Indian Band Chief Stewart Phillip who also received a new kidney the same week. (Contributed)
Two Pentictonites get kidney transplants three days apart

‘I’m going to live life to the fullest with my kids for my donor’s family too,’ says Jason Yadlowski

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Most Read