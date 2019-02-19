One elk was killed in a herd near Enderby during the Family Day long weekend. (Terry Adrian photo)

Enderby elk killed

Motorists urged to take caution after elk hit on Highway 97

One of Enderby’s popular elk has been killed.

A herd of elk has been spotted in recent weeks in the North Okanagan community. But one of the elk died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 between Armstrong and Enderby over the weekend.

See: Elk herd crosses Enderby highway

“Drive careful south of Enderby,” resident Gloria Morgan reported Monday. “One elk already hit and killed.”

The unfortunate incident has Morgan urging the community to contact the Ministry of Transportation to get an elk crossing sign installed on the busy highway.

The elk were recently captured on video by another Enderby resident.

Some believe the elk have been driven to the area by packs of hungry wolves.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Shuswap teacher remembered for staying true to beliefs

Just Posted

Former Shuswap teacher remembered for staying true to beliefs

Celebration of life for Dr. Richard Zigler taking place Saturday, Feb. 23

Manufactured home park proposed as affordable housing

Owner says 60-home park planned for Canoe has so far received approval from neighbours

Property crime in Shuswap jumps in last quarter of 2018

Break and enters rise from two to 15 in Salmon Arm, one or two suspects deemed responsible

Interior Health on high alert for possible measles cases

No reports of the disease yet, but regular travel to the Coast could bring measles to the Interior

Cowboys croon for Falkland church

Fundraiser provides some TLC to community centre

Mermen calendar targets ‘toxic masculinity,’ raises big money for charities

Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club gave a cheque for more than $202,000 to Violence Prevention NL

Payless to close 248 Canadian stores, saying it’s ‘ill-equipped’ for market

The company will begin closing stores at the end of March

Make sure measles shots up to date, Public Health Agency says

Measles causes high fever, coughing, sneezing and a widespread painful rash

Super snow moon set to rise across B.C.

It is the biggest and brightest moon of the year

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

Bad weather halts search for missing B.C. snowshoer until at least Wednesday

The rescuers were able to rescue the missing man’s friend

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

UPDATED: ‘Violent’ B.C. man back in custody after Alberta arrest

Prince George man with ties to Vernon was being sought by police

After a week away, SNC-Lavalin questions await MPs returning to Parliament

Two have resigned already: Jody Wilson-Raybould was veterans affairs minister and Gerald Butts was Trudeau’s principal secretary

Most Read