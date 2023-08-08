Endowment fund being established to honour memory of Shuswap boy

Kayla Butts with son Jaxon, who passed away at age 4 on July 29, 2022, at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Photo contributed)

To mark the one year passing of her son Jaxon Langdon, and to honour his memory, Kayla Butts is establishing an endowment fund that will support local children and students.

Jaxon passed away at age 4 in Kayla’s arms on July 29, 2022 at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“Jaxon has been not only my why, but my everything. Remembering his life and the support and love from my family, friends and community is what has carried me through the past year,” said Kayla. “As a single mother navigating the medical system and palliative program would have been impossible alone. I want to say thank you!”

The Butts family and the Shuswap Community Foundation are setting up the Jaxon Memorial Endowment Fund.

Kayla and mother Brandi said the fund will support diversity, inclusion, adaptability and other additional supports for Shuswap complex care children.

“The first priority is to raise funds for an adaptive inclusive playground – Jaxon’s Treehouse,” said the Butts family. “A location is already in mind. This is where the community can continue to support Jaxon and create an inclusive space where all children can play.”

Kayla would also like to see the fund provide an annual bursary for a neurodivergent student in School District 83.

Other things have been done in Jaxon’s name over the past year, including the donation of all of his specialty medical equipment, said Kayla, “easing financial stress to five families and improving the daily life of five Okanagan children.” Diapers and other items were donated to the Shuswap Children’s Association and Canucks Place.

The Butts family donated a memorial trophy in Jaxon’s name to Bulldogs Boxing, for youth who demonstrate a fighting spirit.

“This will be an annual endowment to Boxing for Wellness, and awarded annually at the Hit to Fit,” said Kayla and Brandi, noting the trophy is a fitting tribute.

“We got two, one is a really huge trophy, it has a beautiful picture of Jaxon on it, and that one stays at Bulldogs. And every year it will be awarded to a youth that has exhibited the best fighting spirit, not the best fighter, but the one that has exhibited teamwork and fighting spirit,” said Brandi. “The other trophy is a smaller one that goes home with the winner. That will be annual, awarded at Hit 2 Fit.”

Shuswap Community Foundation executive director Roger Parenteau said details of the endowment fund will be on the foundation’s website (shuswapfoundation.ca) when details have been sorted out. In the meantime, he said donations made towards the fund will be held in a trust.

