Enjoy a taste of the Shuswap at Haney Harvest celebration

Pete Egli gets a plate of food from Kathy Bradford of the Barley Station Brew Pub during the 2016 Harvest Celebration at R.J. Haney Heritage Village. This year’s celebration takes place Sunday, Sept. 9. (File photo)

The 21st Annual Harvest Celebration at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum will take place on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Enjoy a taste of the Shuswap and treat yourself to a mixture of mouth-watering local cuisine from some of the best restaurants, delis, wineries and breweries the region has to offer.

Tickets for this fall event are $27, and include three tasting tickets. Additional tickets can be purchased for $3 each at the harvest celebration and can be used to sample any of the food or beverage items offered.

Size up your appetite and enjoy tasty samples from Askew’s Foods, Barley Station Brew Pub, Blue Canoe Café, Crannog Ales, Hungry Panda Curbside Noodles, Larch Hills Winery, Marjorie’s Tea Room, Ovino Winery, Recline Ridge Vineyards & Winery, Sand Bar Restaurant/Don Cherry’s Sports Grill, Save-on-Foods, Shuswap Coffee Company Ltd, Sunnybrae Vineyard & Winery, Shuswap Grill Gourmet burgers, Terroir Cheese and The Hive Restaurant.

Related: Digging into Shuswap mining history

Harvest Celebration isn’t just about food; explore the village, museum and beautiful gardens, or take a stroll on the deck of the Montebello Museum and visit Miss Puff’s Millinery, the McGuire General Store, the Salmon Arm Telephone Exchange, the Montebello Museum gallery exhibit and more. Check out the silent auction table and bid on items that have been donated by local businesses and individuals.

Related: The past reborn: Observer’s 111 year old history preserved

Harvest Celebration welcomes local duo the Green Room featuring Elaine Holmes and Peter Clark. Elaine and Peter joined forces in 2015 and released their first album of original songs in 2017. Opportunity Knocked is a creative combining of Latin, folk, jazz and pop influences, with well-honed lyric content.

Tickets sell out fast for this special fundraising event and can be purchased by calling 250-832-5243, or by visiting R.J. Haney Heritage Village at 751 Hwy 97B. No minors, please.

For more information, visit salmonarmmuseum.org, or call 250-832-5243.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter