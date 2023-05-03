‘Epic views’: Mountain biking challenge returns to Penticton Peach Festival

Riders across the world are invited to participate in the event on Aug. 13

Riding on the success of an inaugural event last summer, mountain-biking enthusiasts are once again getting the call to challenge their skill and endurance at this year’s Penticton Peach Festival.

The RPR Heating & Air Conditioning PeachDuro returns Aug. 13, with riders invited to register and hit the South Okanagan trails in celebration of the city’s flagship festival.

“This event puts an emphasis on having a good time while meeting other riders and enjoying the awesome scenery on the Three Blind Mice Trails,” said Josh Shulman, Peach Festival director overseeing the PeachDuro. “It really is about getting out on your bike and having fun while cheering each other on as you bomb down the trails that overlook Okanagan Lake.”

More than 100 mountain bikers, from as close as Kelowna to as far as Switzerland, registered to participate in the event last August.

Described as an enduro-style race with “challenging climbs and epic views,” the event features two courses.

The shorter course, with three timed stages, will be geared towards the younger racers and new riders.

The longer course has five times stages.

For insurance purposes, all riders must purchase a Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA) membership prior to the race, according to event organizers.

People can register for the event at Peachfest’s website.

