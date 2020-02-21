Eugene the goat has been missing from Jordie Ylisto’s home in Sicamous since Feb. 6. (Jordie Ylisto photo)

Eugene the goat feared taken from Shuswap community

Nigerian Dwarf goat may have been picked up by a motorist

Eugene the goat has been missing from a Sicamous home since Feb. 6 and someone might know where he is.

Jordie Ylisto, the Nigerian Dwarf goat’s owner, said she returned home from work to find he had got loose. Ylisto, her sister and a friend followed the goat’s tracks in the snow and found it had wandered far from home. Ylisto said Eugene’s tracks ended near tire tracks from an eastbound vehicle that appeared to have pulled over to the side of the road. She said judging from the tracks, a scuffle appeared to have taken place.

The goat went missing sometime between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Ylisto said the lack of further information on her goat’s disappearance two weeks ago has made her sad and she asks that anyone who has information about the goat contact her at jordieylisto@live.ca.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
AnimalsSicamous

