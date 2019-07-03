Event paired wines and steam train in Summerland

POURING CIDER Mike Petkau of Nomad Cider pours a glass during the Grand Sommelier Express. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive Grand Sommelier Express event took place at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway.

For four years running, it has been a sold out event that treated everyone to wine and food tasting from the Summerland region, all the while enjoying a historic train trip through time.

Guests stepped aboard the steam train for the hour and half journey through the picturesque landscape that ended at the Trout Creek trestle bridge and at the same time enjoyed on board tasting of the local beverages.

Conductor Ron Belisle gave an informative talk on the history of the original railway.

Built in 1912 by the CPR during the gold rush, it would transport gold, silver, and copper. Tracks stretched 325 miles and is said to be one of the most difficult railways ever built as it was constructed over three different mountain ranges.

In 1964 the last passenger train ran through the Kettle Valley.

However the Kettle Valley Rail Society saved 60 kilometres of the original line and now offer special events, aboard the steam engine, May through October.

Back at the station guests enjoyed a reception which was partnered by Brodo Kitchen and 24 wineries, cideries, breweries and a distillery from our local region.

The Anna Jacyszyn Trio entertained the enthusiastic crowd as they enjoyed scrumptious food and drink.

Ron Kubek, Director of the Bottleneck Drive event gave most of the credit to Donita Dyer, the coordinator of the event who is responsible for putting everything together from the interactive website to the end product that the lucky guests who were able to purchase tickets enjoyed.

ON THE TRAIN Neil Andrews, brakeman at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway, was present at the wine event. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

SUMMERLAND ROYALTY Members of Summerland’s royalty greeted passengers on the steam train. From left are princess Katrina Kirschmann, queen Sage Beddome and princess Verity Taylor. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

WINE SAMPLES Shirley Fehr of Sleeping Giant Winery pours a glass for Tammy Seagris. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)