Mirella Ramsay of the Mirella Project leads young people in an aeronautics experiment, part of the kids’ activities at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market in July. (File photo)

Events planned to help Shuswap residents live lighter on Earth

The first topic tackled will be consumerism and how you can reduce your eco-footprint

The Mirella Project, which is dedicated to building community through saving the environment, has lots of events planned throughout this month and next.

Here they are:

• The Effects Of Consumerism: Nov. 21, 7 to 8 p.m.

An info night will be held about the effects of consumerism on the environment, but will also provide action steps so you personally can reduce your eco-footprint.

• Protect our Natural Habitat: Nov. 28, 7 to 8 p.m.

The Mirella Project will be hosting a habitat-focused presentation that will talk about the local environment and the steps you can take to help preserve it.

• The First-Ever Evening Shop and Swap: Dec. 6 – 6 to 9 p.m.

A fun evening of shopping and swapping is planned, where you can find new thrifty items to add to your closest – not to mention that you may even find the perfect Christmas gift for someone.

Read more: Salmon Arm teen takes enthusiastic action on climate change

Read more: Roots and Blues performer endorses young Salmon Arm climate change activists

• Make Your Bag Night: Dec. 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

If you have ever wanted to learn how to make your own bag, Dec. 12 is your night. Come and discover how to make your own grocery bag out of a T-shirt.

• Alternative Wrapping Paper Night: Dec. 19, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Buying wrapping paper might seem like the easiest option when it comes to gifts, but many everyday items in your home can be reused, repurposed and recycled after being used for wrapping.

All events are hosted at GreenSpace Building at First United Church, 450 Okanagan Ave. SE, Salmon Arm.

For more information go to the Mirella Project website at: https://www.themirellaproject.com/events

