Ewe won’t believe how cute this Okanagan newborn is

First ewe lamb born at Vernon’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch

A sure sign of spring has sprung at a popular North Okanagan attraction.

The first ewe lamb of the season was born at Historic O’Keefe Ranch Thursday.

“One absolutely perfect little ewe this afternoon for Mama,” reports O’Keefe’s Tambria J. Shortt. “Both are doing very well.”

But this isn’t the first lamb of 2019. Two ram lambs arrived March 25 at the farm, born to mama Pandora.

The lambs are just one of the many animals at the Spallumcheen farm.

A peacock, geese, chickens, horses and more live at the historic site, which officially opens for the season May 12.

See: New season coming to O’Keefe Ranch

But the ranch is opening early this year with an Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration Saturday, April 20 from noon to 4 p.m.

There are also Blacksmithing courses taking place, including an introductory class Saturday and decorative hinges Sunday. Learn how to make a camp axe April 27-28.

For more information visit www.okeeferanch.ca.

See also: Microbrewery and glamping considered for O’Keefe Ranch

