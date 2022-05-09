Exceeding expectations: Salmon Arm residents double food donations in Rotary drive

15,000-plus pounds of food collected in Salmon Arm, 2,500 in Chase for Shuswap organizations

Paige Hilland with the SAFE Society receives food from Rotarian Grant Remus during the annual Rotary Food Drive held April 30 in Salmon Arm and other parts of the Shuswap. Residents filled bags with food, which the three Rotary clubs picked up to give to several recipient organizations. (SAFE Society image)

Salmon Arm residents outdid themselves this year in support of the Rotary Food Drive.

In 2019, 8,500 pounds of food were donated.

In 2022, that number doubled. Residents donated 15,000 lbs. of non-perishable items in Salmon Arm and 2,500 in Chase.

The three Rotary clubs in Salmon Arm coordinated the ‘food-raiser,’ with 75 members and friends delivering the yellow bags and then picking up full ones.

Organizations receiving the food included the Salvation Army Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank, the SAFE Society, the Sorrento Food Bank and the Chase Hamper Society.

The three Rotary clubs expressed their appreciation to the public for making it such a successful food drive.

