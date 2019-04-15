Explore Salmon Arm’s history at Haney

On Wednesday, May 15 R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum opens for the season.

The Village offers a unique and authentic experience for visitors to come and explore our rich heritage.

Set on 40 acres of the prettiest farmland in the Shuswap, the Heritage Village features 24 relocated and replicated buildings, including the original 1910 Haney House. There are more than 30 exhibits, which tell the stories of Salmon Arm’s and the Shuswap’s history to discover on your next visit.

The Village & Museum are open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and during July and August are open seven days a week.

To mark the opening of the season, visit the Village on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 & 19, and enjoy their famous Pioneer Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Marjorie’s Tea Room for $6.

Admission to the Village includes all of the hands-on activities, a guided tour of the Haney House and access to the Village, Museum and trails.

If you are looking for a quaint and unique lunch experience, drop by the Village’s own Marjorie’s Tea Room. Located on the first floor of the Broadview School House, and open Wednesday to Sunday, the Tea Room serves a delicious daily lunch special and baked goodies. Visitors who would like to come for lunch in Marjorie’s Tea Room, but are not staying to look at the Village & Museum, can ask for a free visitors pass at the gate.

A must see is the very popular Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre Production. Enjoy a home-cooked meal and live theatre every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evening in July and August. Reservations are a must and seating is limited. You don’t want to miss this highlight of Salmon Arm’s summer entertainment.

Throughout the season, visitors can also experience the many special events including High Tea, Father’s Day, Pioneer Day, the Classic Antique Car Show, Harvest Celebration and more.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum is located at 751-Highway 97B. For more information on what’s happening at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum, including admission cost, hours of operation and daily activities, call 250-832-5243 or visit our website www.salmonarmmuseum.org.

