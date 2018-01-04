Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Fabulous day

Although more snow is on the way, this past weekend was a great time to skate in the sunshine.

Jake Hillman, left, and Wolf Hild enjoy a game of hockey on the ice rink at DeMille’s Farm Market on Saturday, Dec. 30. Although the low temperatures and considerable snow over the past week have caused troubles for drivers, shovelers and others, they have also created fantastic blue-sky days for skiers, snowshoers and skaters.

