FACES offers opportunities for kids to learn dance

The Radical Comedy Improv Troupe return to the Sunnybrae Community Hall for a show on Saturday, Sept. 15. (The Radical/Facebook photo)

It’s that time of year when kids return to school and get back into their after-school routines.

This year, the FACES School for Dance, Art & Music is pleased to welcome Melissa Lavery to their teaching team.

Lavery and her family have relocated to the Shuswap from Alberta so that Melissa can take over the majority of the dance instruction at FACES. She brings with her many years of experience teaching a variety of dance disciplines: ballet (Vaganova & Cecchetti), lyrical, contemporary, modern, jazz, musical theatre and Acro.

Ms. Jaime Brown will round out the teaching by offering hip hop at three age levels.

Related: Artists excited to teach future South Shuswap musicians

From Monday, Sept. 10 to Friday, Sept. 21st, families can bring their kids to the FACES Studio, located in the Arts Council studios at 4051 Myers Frontage Road, Tappen. During these two weeks, kids can explore each type of dance once to ‘get a feel’ for the dance style before committing to an entire year. Arts Council administrator Karen Brown says, “It allows the students to choose what they feel they would most enjoy, and alleviates the need for parents to play a guessing game when it comes to choosing classes for their kids.”

FACES is a non-profit program, run by the Arts Council for the South Shuswap. The program receives funding from the BC Arts Council, BC Touring Council, Province of BC Gaming, the Shuswap Community Foundation, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and other levels of government. This allows them to keep the tuition affordable.

Says Brown, “We never want cost to be a prohibitive factor when it comes to welcoming kids into the arts”.

The studio also offers children’s choir, private music lessons and art lessons. All program information can be found at shuswaparts.com or by calling 250.515.3276.1809

Pub trivia fundraiser

Brainstorm Trivia hosts Pub Trivia Nights all over the lower mainland and the reviews are excellent.

For something different, the Arts Council for the South Shuswap has brought Greg Milne in to host a pub trivia event on Friday, Sept. 14 at the Carlin Hall in Tappen. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the evening’s events begin at 7. Tickets are just $15. A cash bar will be available and snacks will be provided. Safe Ride Home will also be on site. Proceeds from the pub trivia night will support the arts council’s FACES program, offering dance, art and music lessons for kids ages three to 18. To reserve your tickets or a table, call Karen at 250-515-3276.

Theatre workshop for teens

The Radical from Vancouver, featuring Milne, will be holding a theatre sports/improv bootcamp for youth on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15 and 16. The arts council was awarded a Community Presenters Grant for Youth through the BC Arts Council. As a result, the arts council is able to offer this great two-day, six-hour workshop to youth ages 12 to 17 for just $99. Space is limited and workshop spots will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To enroll, call Karen at 250-515-3276 or email admin@shuswaparts.com.

Radical Improv returns

To round out their weekend in the Shuswap, The Radical Comedy Improv Troupe will be returning to the Sunnybrae Community Hall on Saturday, Sept. 15. The troupe performed to a sold-out house in the spring, so those interested in getting tickets to this event should book early. Cost is just $10 to get in the door. Cash bar, snacks and a safe ride home will be available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7:30. Tickets can be secured by calling 250-515-3276, or by visiting theradicalvan.eventbrite.com.

Submitted by the Arts Council for the South Shuswap.