Fall Tea and Fashion Show walks the runway

The Annual Team Chase Fall Tea and Fashion show, held on Sept. 23 was sold out

(From left) Desiree Fairbrother and Sarah Hugo model fashion By Miller’s Cabin. (Rick Koch photo)

The Annual Team Chase Fall Tea and Fashion show was sold out and held on Sunday, Sept. 23 at the Chase Community Hall with fashion provided by Lindy’s Boutique, Tribes and Miller’s Cabin. (Rick Koch photo)

Jennifer Pooley models fashion by Tribes. (Rick Koch photo)

(From left) Sarah Hugo and Desiree Fairbrother model fashions from Miller’s Cabin. (Rick Koch photo)

Shirley Sanderson models fashion by Tribes. (Rick Koch photo)

Shirley Penttila serves tea to attendees during the annual Team Chase Fall Tea and Fashion Show. (Rick Koch photo)

