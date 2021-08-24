Kristi Laforest with her loved dog Sombra who is lost in Penticton near Township 7 wineries after following the wrong biking group up Campbell Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 22. (Submitted)

Family desperate to find their Mexican rescue dog lost in Penticton

Sombra was last seen near Township 7 winery

Rusty and Kristi Laforest are beside themselves desperately searching for their loved rescue dog Sombra who got lost while they were biking the Campbell Mountain trails in Penticton Sunday, Aug. 22.

“She was separated from us at 11 a.m. She followed the wrong group of mountain bikers and was turned around on the trails,” said Rusty.

The last sighting of her was Monday at 1 p.m., on Upper Bench Road north between Misconduct and Three Sisters winery. She had been spotted on Acacia Crescent in the Penticton creek, and on the Campbell Mountain trails prior to the latest sighting.

The Laforests live in Okanagan Falls. This was their first-time mountain biking the trails at Campbell Mountain but they say their dog is familiar with the Carmi area and has been out in the Naramata trails.

Sombra, a young female mixed dog, was living as a street dog in Mexico when the Laforests found her at five months old.

She’s been a family member ever since going on lots of adventures.

A Facebook page has been created to help find Sombra. Click here to see the page.

“We’ve been warned to not have anyone call out to her or try to approach her – but rather only to contact us so we can very slowly and safely rescue her.”

Several people have spotted Sombra and attempted to rescue her, only for her to run away from them.

