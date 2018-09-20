Family participates in Salmon Arm Terry Fox run for boy in Abbotsford

Tim and Kim Krabbendam with daughter Isabella, son Cody and dog Titan, make their way around Blackburn Park for the Terry Fox Run held Sunday, Sept. 16. The Krabbendams were doing the run for 13-year-old Jacob Bredenhof of Abbotsford who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, the same type of cancer Fox battled nearly 40 years ago. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Related: Abbotsford family doing Terry Fox Run for son ahead of amputation

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.