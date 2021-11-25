Farm animal sanctuary receives $5,000 donation from Horsey Ladies Okanagan

The 20th annual Horsey Ladies Okanagan fundraiser took place online for the second year due to Covid-19.

Between the generosity of sponsors, along with donations made by Horsey Ladies Okanagan members, the group was able to offer 12 prize buckets this year. Anyone could buy a $20 ticket towards a prize bucket of their choice with items such as the Wine & Chocolates Crate, the Lucky Lotto Basket, golfing, gift certificates and more.

Of the 12 winners, one was from Alberta, another from 70 Mile House and the others from the Okanagan/Shuswap.

Five-thousand dollars raised from ticket sales was given to this year’s chosen recipient: Angie Ioakimidou and Ron Hopkins of Forever Home Sanctuary, located in Lavington, B.C. Forever Home Sanctuary’s vision is to “create a farm animal sanctuary in order to care for and act as advocates on behalf of farm animals. To educate and create a healing and bonding environment between them and the public.”

“We will forever be grateful to them for believing in us, for trusting us, for pushing us out of our comfort zone, for cheering for us, for helping us make a positive change, not only in our community but in our world,” responded Ioakimidou and Hopkins in a post on Forever Home Sanctuary’s Facebook page. “We are truly blessed for all the love, support and encouragement from all our friends, family, coworkers and incredible community! A few months ago, we had a dream and today, thanks to all of you, we have a reality! Because someone believed in us! And yes, we are still crying.”

To date, the Horsey Ladies Okanagan have given out more than $119,300 to deserving groups and charities. Horsey Ladies Okanagan is not a club or a society. Its members describe it as “just a bunch of gals that get together to celebrate their love of horses in the Christmas spirit.” It’s committee members volunteer their time asking for and gathering auction items in the months and days prior to their annual Christmas event, where attendees decide by voting which charity/non-profit organization receives funds raised.

For more information, visit the Horsey Ladies Okanagan Facebook page.

