Day-old Welsh Pony, Becky, sticks close to her mom, Bella, at Debbie and Jim Miyashita’s farm, Fern Rigg Welsh Ponies & Border Terriers, in Canoe on Monday, July 23 as she gets her walking legs underneath her. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Farm in Canoe welcomes Welsh Pony foal

Fern Rigg Welsh Ponies and Border Terriers brought Becky the foal into the world on July 22.

Fern Rigg Welsh Ponies and Border terriers welcomed a new arrival, Becky the Welsh Pony foal on July 22.

Realted: Ponies instead of reindeer?

