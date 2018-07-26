Farm in Canoe welcomes Welsh Pony foal

Fern Rigg Welsh Ponies and Border Terriers brought Becky the foal into the world on July 22.

Day-old Welsh Pony, Becky, sticks close to her mom, Bella, at Debbie and Jim Miyashita’s farm, Fern Rigg Welsh Ponies & Border Terriers, in Canoe on Monday, July 23 as she gets her walking legs underneath her. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Fern Rigg Welsh Ponies and Border terriers welcomed a new arrival, Becky the Welsh Pony foal on July 22.

Realted: Ponies instead of reindeer?

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter