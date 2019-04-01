OUTSTANDING YOUTH Mirjana Komljenovic of NeighbourLink presented Tiana Ferlizza with the Youth Leadership Award at the 81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards on Saturday evening. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Ferlizza receives Summerland’s Youth Leadership Award

Recipients honoured at Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards

Tiana Ferlizza was presented with the Youth Leadership Award for her involvement in the community.

The award was presented at the 2019 Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards on Saturday March 30th.

The award was sponsored by NeighbourLink.

RELATED: Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

RELATED: Summerland singer receives award

Mirjana Komljenovic of NeighbourLink described Ferlizza as a kind, compassionate young women who epitomizes integrity, dedication, and thoughtfulness.

“Tiana is without a doubt a very exceptional youth leader in Summerland, Tiana’s dedication to the community is evident with her involvement with the Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program,” Komljenovic said while introducing the award.

Ferlizza has been involved in music, dance and theatre productions and has won awards for her accomplishments. She was also crowned one of Summerland’s pricnesses at the 48th annual Blossom Pageant last May.

Ferlizza was very thankful for the award and and acknowledged the support she has received from the community.

“Thanks to the community of Summerland,“ she said. “Summerland has built me into the young women I am today. There are so many people in this community that I look up to so much and I thank you for that.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland provides funding towards banner program

Just Posted

Snowmobile clubs check compliance in caribou closures

Mountain communities want to be consulted on further closures

Search resumes in Shuswap for missing women

Wings of Mercy drones have begun looking, ground search in plans for May.

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Update: Video of large grass fires near Chase

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s not a prank, the sun is shining bright on this April Fool’s day

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days

April Fool’s pranks plague the Okanagan

RCMP announce new cat services, Borat Sagdiyev CEO of Kelowna company

Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

South Okanagan dangerous offender back in court

Ronald Teneycke returns to court on failing to comply with a no contact order charge

Ferlizza receives Summerland’s Youth Leadership Award

Recipients honoured at Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards

Westbank First Nation talks implementation branch with Minister Carolyn Bennett

Bennett and the WFN discussed the development of Federal Implementation Branch, along with other initiatives March 27

‘Believe in miracles’: Man caught in SilverStar avalanche has amazing outlook on life

The outpouring of community support has aided Fisher’s road to recovery

Banners and barn quilts to beautify Sicamous

Work of volunteer artists displayed at the Red Barn March 30 and 31

Letter: Surgery wait times in B.C. improve, much work to do

After years of government inaction on wait times for surgeries, British Columbians… Continue reading

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Most Read