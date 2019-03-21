COLLECTING EGGS Chad Kicia, two years old, shows the eggs he collected during last year’s Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. The event will be held this year on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. until noon. (Summerland Review file photo)

Festival planned for Easter weekend

Organizers preparing 10,000 eggs for hunt at Summerland’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

It will be a celebration of Easter as children gather in Memorial Park on Saturday, April 20 for the fourth annual Easter Egg-stravaganza.

The event is presented by Remax Orchard Country in Summerland and features plenty of events and activities for children including a colouring contest, visits with the Summerland royalty, a bouncy castle, hot chocolate and doughnuts and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

But the highlight of the event will be an Easter egg dash, where children will rush to gather eggs from a section of the park.

How many eggs?

Remax staff, with help from the Summerland Girl Guides, are busily preparing 10,000 eggs for the festival.

That’s a lot of eggs, but the festival also attracts a lot of children.

“We stopped counting last year at 500 children,” said Deborah Moore of Remax Orchard Country.

She said the event is a good way to celebrate the Easter weekend and a kickoff to the spring season in Summerland.

“We’ve got an opportunity to add a little bit to our community,” she said. “It’s our way of giving back.”

The festival, in Memorial Park, will run from 10 a.m. until noon.

