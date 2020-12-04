Salmon Arm homes with dazzling Christmas light displays are wanted for the inaugural Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Prizes to be won for homes with best Christmas displays

The search is on for the best decorated house this holiday season in Salmon Arm.

Sky Pilot Productions and Prisa Lighting have teamed up for the Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest.

The contest is open to homes within the City of Salmon Arm, with prizes to be won by those who have decorated their residence’s exteriors with the most dazzling of displays.

To enter, email a night photo of your decorated and lit home (jpeg) with the following information: full name, address (including postal code), phone number, and an optional write up (up to 50 words) about your display and why you love it, by 10 a.m. on Dec. 18 to SkyPilotProductionsinc@shaw.ca.

Entrants are asked to have their lights on nightly, from 6 to 9 p.m., between Dec. 7 and 20, when Santa and Mrs. Claus will be driving around town to look at submissions. Santa will then choose photos of the best entrants to post on Prisa Lighting’s Facebook page for the public to vote on. While viewing entries, Santa will also map the best routes for the public to drive around light-seeing.

Santa and Prisa Lighting will compile the public votes for the People’s Choice Awards, and Santa will do his final pick for the Light Up the Night Award on Dec. 21. Winners will be posted on Dec. 22 on the Prisa’s Facebook page.

Prizes to be won in the People’s Choice Awards include a $250 gift card from Prisa Lighting for first place, and the second place winner will receive a $150 gift basket from downtown Salmon Arm merchants. The Santa’s Award recipient will receive an Askew’s gift card for $200.

For more information, visit Prisa Lighting on Facebook.

