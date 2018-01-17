Finding a good fit

Sicamous school students had a chance to explore different career opportunities at WorkBC’s Find Your Fit tour stop at Eagle River Secondary on Thursday, Jan. 11. Eagle River Secondary and School District #83 provided additional career stations.

Find Your Fit representative Devon Dobson shows Nash Rutherford how to use a blood pressure monitor. Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News

BC Emergency Health Services paramedic Suzie Cameron uses an ultraviolet light to show Colson Berukoff and Hayden Guilbeault how their hands may not be as clean as they think. Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News

Parkview students Amy Vandenber and Alissa Deschamps try out one of the activities at a Find Your Fit workstation. Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News

Alan Forshaw of 1 2 Electric helps Emma-Lee Braun assemble a light switch. Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News

