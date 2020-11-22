The Sicamous Fire Department is proceeding with its annual toy and food drive benefitting the Eagle Valley Resource Centre. (File Photo)

The Sicamous Fire Department is proceeding with its annual toy and food drive benefitting the Eagle Valley Resource Centre. (File Photo)

Fire department toy drives proceeding in Sicamous and surrounding area

A plan is in place to maintain physical distancing while collecting donations.

Fire departments in Sicamous and the surrounding area are keeping up their annual tradition of collecting food and toys for those in need.

Firefighters in Sicamous, Malakwa and Swansea Point will be collecting for the food and toy drive on Dec. 6 to ensure the Eagle Valley Resource Centre can provide a good Christmas for those in need.

Read More: Video: Semi truck running red light nearly collides with car in Salmon Arm

Read More: Energy and emissions report for Salmon Arm points to passenger vehicle use

Sicamous residents should listen for the fire trucks’ lights and sirens between noon and 3 p.m. on Dec. 6. Donations of food or toys should be left at the end of driveways for the firefighters to pick up. They have devised a way to maintain physical distancing while collecting monetary donations; firefighters plan to use a bag on the end of a hockey stick.

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino said they submitted their plans to the health authority and they were approved.

Malakwa Fire Chief James McKilligan has a similar plan in place for the Malakwa department. He said donations will be collected in Malakwa throughout the day on Dec. 6.

He is requesting donors have their donations boxed or bagged and hanging from their door handles. McKilligan said donations could also be dropped off at the fire hall on Tuesday evenings when the department is having its weekly training session.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Beloved Okanagan border collie to star in calendar

Just Posted

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby is open to all traffic Sunday, Nov. 22, but will close again Monday, Nov. 23, for more repair work. Monday is expected to be the last full-day closure of the bridge, which was shut down by the Ministry of Transportation to all but foot and light emergency vehicle traffic Nov. 8 due to structural issues. (Morning Star - file photo)
Baxter Bridge near Enderby reopens to all traffic

It’s a 24-hour opening 0f the bridge; last full-day closure is expected on Monday, Nov. 23

The Sicamous Fire Department is proceeding with its annual toy and food drive benefitting the Eagle Valley Resource Centre. (File Photo)
Fire department toy drives proceeding in Sicamous and surrounding area

A plan is in place to maintain physical distancing while collecting donations.

The CSRD is following the new provincial health order but their COVID-19 precautions were already largely in line with the new guidelines. (CSRD Image)
Mask policy staying, meetings moving online at CSRD

“Stay at home, stay safe, and help keep those around you safe as well,” says regional district

Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

Dash-cam footage captured on Nov. 18 shows a near miss involving a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Video: Semi truck running red light nearly collides with car in Salmon Arm

In response to dash-cam footage, Mayor Alan Harrison detailed planned downtown highway upgrades

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

Cooper, a well-known and much-loved border collie in Lumby, will have his own 2021 calendar made by owner Jerry Mason. The calendar will be available for purchase with some proceeds going to a charitable cause. (Jerry Mason photo)
Beloved Okanagan border collie to star in calendar

Eight-year-old Cooper is a local social media star, and his 2021 calendar is in hot demand

Locally owned and operated, Big White prides offers the most affordable lift ticket and season pass prices in the area.
‘Don’t wear your mask, we’ll pull your pass’; Big White reflects on new health guidelines

“This is as serious as skiing out of bounds, if not more so,” says Big White Ski Resort official

A sow and her three cubs, reported on social media for several weeks to be living in Princeton, were destroyed by a Conservation Officer Saturday (File photo WildsafeBC - Facebook)
OPINION: Conservation officers don’t kill bears – we do

A mother and three cubs were destroyed recently in a Princeton residential neighbourhood.

The VO2 Master Analyzer, developed by Vernon’s VO2 Master Health Sensors, is a wireless device that can measure a person’s cardiovascular fitness in virtually any exercise environment. (Contributed)
Okanagan company develops cutting-edge device for tracking athletic performance

The device is touted as ‘the world’s most portable metabolic analyzer’

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

Most Read