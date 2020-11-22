Fire department toy drives proceeding in Sicamous and surrounding area

The Sicamous Fire Department is proceeding with its annual toy and food drive benefitting the Eagle Valley Resource Centre. (File Photo)

Fire departments in Sicamous and the surrounding area are keeping up their annual tradition of collecting food and toys for those in need.

Firefighters in Sicamous, Malakwa and Swansea Point will be collecting for the food and toy drive on Dec. 6 to ensure the Eagle Valley Resource Centre can provide a good Christmas for those in need.

Sicamous residents should listen for the fire trucks’ lights and sirens between noon and 3 p.m. on Dec. 6. Donations of food or toys should be left at the end of driveways for the firefighters to pick up. They have devised a way to maintain physical distancing while collecting monetary donations; firefighters plan to use a bag on the end of a hockey stick.

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino said they submitted their plans to the health authority and they were approved.

Malakwa Fire Chief James McKilligan has a similar plan in place for the Malakwa department. He said donations will be collected in Malakwa throughout the day on Dec. 6.

He is requesting donors have their donations boxed or bagged and hanging from their door handles. McKilligan said donations could also be dropped off at the fire hall on Tuesday evenings when the department is having its weekly training session.



