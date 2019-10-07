A recent house fire in Vernon was a total loss, although everyone was able to get out safely. (Photo: Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)

Fire Prevention Week sparks safety reminder for Okanagan residents

Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practise your escape

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign: Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practise Your Escape!

The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

In Canada, most fire deaths occur in the home, where people believe they are most safe. Canadian fire departments respond to roughly 25,600 structure fires per year. In 2015, structure fires caused more than 1,400 injuries and almost 200 deaths.

“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practise can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.

While NFPA and VFRS are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said VFRS Chief David Lind. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

To help you build an escape plan, or to learn valuable fire prevention and safety tips, visit www.fpw.org.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle blaze in Vernon home

READ MORE: Vernon garage fire quickly doused

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tours will examine Anglican Cemetery in Summerland

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat Wild, falter against Express

The BCHL Showcase came with mixed results for the ‘Backs

Update: Train and SUV collide in Canoe, driver flees

CP Rail confirms the crew of the train was not injured

Expect minor delays on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm today

Crews recovering semi from ditch between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

Sicamous Eagles pull off win in Osoyoos, lose to Knights

Although they won an earlier meeting, the Eagles could not repeat the feat in Armstrong.

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Letter: Cops give thanks to Salmon Arm

Local supporters make annual Cops for Kids ride possible.

RCMP concerned for missing Okanagan man

31-year-old was last seen Sept. 27, Police conerned for his health and well-being

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

As of Friday the $7-million machine is fully operational

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

Most Read