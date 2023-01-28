First Nations youth invited to connect at Sepwépemc Dreamcatchers Conference in Chase

The 2023 Secwépemc Dreamcatchers Conference will take place in Chase from March 17-19. (Splatsin image)

First Nations youth will have an opportunity to connect with each other and mentors at the upcoming Secwépemc Dreamcatchers Youth Conference in Chase.

From March 17 to 19, 2023, First Nations youth aged 14 to 18 are invited to the conference at the Adams Lake Band gym in Chase, BC. The main goal of the Dreamcatchers conference is to inspire youth to feel connected to each other and their traditions, with workshops, a guest speaker series, and activities.

One of the guest speakers is Stephen W. Tooshkenig, a social worker, passionate professional golfer and speaker inspiring First Nations and communities. Jason Simon is also speaking. He is a former NHL player, motivational speaker and a medical exercise specialist. Musical storyteller and artist Kym Gouchie rounds out the speaker roster, with a 7 Generations Teaching speaker to still be announced.

Workshop topics will include traditional medicines, medicine wheel, drumming, a discussion about provincial school graduation requirements and a class about survival, told in part through traditional stories. As well, conference goers will learn the traditional game of lahal (stickgame) and its history, fisheries, university preparation, archery, videography, and will attend a presentation from the Penticton Indian Band Youth Group.

The conference kicks off its first night with a lahal tournament complete with cash prizes. Lahal is a traditional game played with 11 to 13 sticks painted different colours and made of different wood and four bones. The objective is to win the sticks by guessing where the unmarked bones are in the opposing team’s hands. Teams drum and sing to try and distract each other, and teams are made of two to five players.

There will be a talent show to close out the conference’s last night and a panel discussion on March 19.

Registration for the DreamCatchers Conference can be found on the Splatsin website.

