Chances of light snow all week

The Okanagan experienced its first snowfall of 2021.

Around five centimetres fell overnight Jan. 25, making Highway 97 slippery early this morning. Streets in higher elevations have also made the morning commute difficult.

A chance of flurries is expected every day this week with daytime temperatures hovering around -1 degrees Celsius. DriveBC isn’t reporting any accidents.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.