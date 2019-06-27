First United Church in Salmon Arm gives gift of space to community

Rev. Jenny Carter sits in the newly renovated Cedar Room in the upper floor of First United Church in Salmon Arm, one of the spaces being made available to the community under the GreenSpace philosophy. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

The doors of First United Church are opening in big and arguably profound ways.

Jenny Carter, who is the ordained minister there – but prefers “Jenny” to Reverend – explains that when she arrived in 2015, the congregation was honest with her. Although the church had long been focused on making a difference in the world through projects like the thrift store and Inn From the Cold, people said they were starting to feel tired and were in need of a new direction.

They discussed how they could still do good works in the community.

“That’s where the vision for the Nexus and GreenSpace came from,” Carter explains.

Nexus, also the sanctuary, has opened its doors to performing artists when it’s not being used for church services on Sunday. Nexus means connection, she explains.

“It’s because we wanted this community to connect with the wider community. We also want performing artists to connect with one another.”

When she arrived, she looked at how much the building was being used. The sanctuary was being used just three per cent of the week, the upstairs, six per cent.

The idea for GreenSpace, she explains, is a place where good ideas come to grow.

She says the congregation told her they’re in favour of anything that benefits children, youth, young adults and families; anything that benefits the environment and/or anything that benefits wellness.

“It’s an intentional reaching out into the community to share what we have so good things can happen in the community.”

Carter adds an assurance there are no expectations that anyone who uses the space provided by the church join the church.

She references Harry Potter, noting one of the rooms in the novels is “The Room of Requirement.”

“It’s the room that is whatever you want it to become. This building is that space.”

Asked, as an aside, about her reference to the novel that has been the subject of religious debate, she says, as far as grand narratives go – good versus evil, “it’s pretty good.”

Currently, about a dozen non-profit groups make use of the building, including CKVS, the community radio station, whose studio is upstairs. The somewhat gloomy 1960s-era upper floor is being gradually renovated to make it accessible to more people.

“We are a radically inclusive community, we respect one another, we will participate in community events and build each other up. Those are our kind of rock-solid values,” says Carter. “If they can agree to that, they can use our space.”

Paying for the space is accomplished through donations.

“If people can make a donation or pay something, we’re not going to turn this away,” she says, adding she likes to say, “‘We started GreenSpace with a happy thought and a piece of string.’ But it’s growing. We would never turn away money but money is never a barrier.”

The church hall is about to be completely redone and will be launched in September as the Village Hall. The plan is to hold community potlucks there; the hope is that the hall will be a place where, if there’s a community conversation to be had, it will take place there or at the Nexus.

“Greenspace is just trying to become that kind of community hub.”

This particular day, underlining the focus on connections, a relative newcomer from Syria and another from Italy are using the church’s commercial kitchen to make something to share with the community.

Carter has a favourite video clip:

“There’s a plane flying in the air, half built, with the people in it buffeted in the wind. I tell the people who work alongside of me, that’s what we’re doing, we’re building it while we’re flying.”

When Carter moved to Salmon Arm, she discovered what she describes as “probably the friendliest place I’ve ever lived. Also a social consciousness, a highly developed level of social consciousness. And caring. But also an isolation. I’ve met a lot of people who might not term it this way but, for lack of a better word, are lonely. They work in isolation.”

She visualized the GreenSpace as a place where they could gather together and be supported.

Carter came to Salmon Arm from Williams Lake.

“It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made – aside from having my daughter. I adore it here, the work we do is life giving.”

Carter has been a minister for 20 years. Before that, she was a restaurant manager. She has a business degree. She was the first female in production at a smelter in Kamloops before the mine shut down. She’s most comfortable when she’s wearing high heels.

And she’s known since she was six she was going to be a minister. She loved Sunday school, begging to be allowed to attend with her siblings when she was not yet three.

When she attended seminary to get a Master of Divinity , there was no one there like her, she says, emphasizing she doesn’t mean that in a superior way.

“God knows who God called,” she adds.

Her enthusiasm for her work, her congregation and the community bubbles into her conversation repeatedly.

“Everyday is different. Everyday is exciting. I have a front row seat to the goodness of people and the power of community. Everyday I go home tired but happy.

