Flag fundraiser to support efforts of Salmon Arm Rotary Club

The Salmon Arm Rotary Club is offering to display a large Canadian flag in people’s yards for a donation. (File photo) The Salmon Arm Rotary Club is offering to display a large Canadian flag in people’s yards for a donation. (File photo)

The Salmon Arm Rotary Club wants to help people celebrate Labour Day in patriotic fashion.

For a donation of $25, the club is offering to install a large Canadian flag on a 10-foot pole in front of your residence for the September long weekend as well as on Remembrance Day.

“For this year, all funds raised from this campaign will go towards those affected by COVID-19 and the economic downturn in Salmon Arm and area,” reads a related media release from the club.

With the pandemic causing the cancellation of public events and fundraisers, Salmon Arm’s Rotary clubs have been looking at different ways to raise funds to support community endeavours. In May, the Salmon Arm Rotary Club launched its Double Up Your Gift campaign, where the club proposed to match up to $10,000 in donations in support of the Second Harvest Food Bank and the SAFE Society/Salmon Arm Women’s Shelter. The successful fundraiser wound up raising $22,000, which was divided evenly between the two community non-profits.

Read more: Salmon Arm Rotary Club doubles donations for food bank, women’s shelter

Read more: Salmon Arm Rotary Club donates $10,000 to local food banks

Next year, the Salmon Arm Rotary Club plans to expand its Canadian flag initiative to include the Victoria Day weekend and Canada Day. The cost will be $25 for two display periods this year and $50 for four next year.

All money raised will go to support local Rotary community projects.

Anyone wanting more information or to sign up for this fundraiser is encouraged to visit salmonarmrotary.org.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Rotary