The Salmon Arm Rotary Club is offering to display a large Canadian flag in people’s yards for a donation. (File photo) The Salmon Arm Rotary Club is offering to display a large Canadian flag in people’s yards for a donation. (File photo)

Flag fundraiser to support efforts of Salmon Arm Rotary Club

Club will display large Canadian flag in front yards for donation

The Salmon Arm Rotary Club wants to help people celebrate Labour Day in patriotic fashion.

For a donation of $25, the club is offering to install a large Canadian flag on a 10-foot pole in front of your residence for the September long weekend as well as on Remembrance Day.

“For this year, all funds raised from this campaign will go towards those affected by COVID-19 and the economic downturn in Salmon Arm and area,” reads a related media release from the club.

With the pandemic causing the cancellation of public events and fundraisers, Salmon Arm’s Rotary clubs have been looking at different ways to raise funds to support community endeavours. In May, the Salmon Arm Rotary Club launched its Double Up Your Gift campaign, where the club proposed to match up to $10,000 in donations in support of the Second Harvest Food Bank and the SAFE Society/Salmon Arm Women’s Shelter. The successful fundraiser wound up raising $22,000, which was divided evenly between the two community non-profits.

Read more: Salmon Arm Rotary Club doubles donations for food bank, women’s shelter

Read more: Salmon Arm Rotary Club donates $10,000 to local food banks

Next year, the Salmon Arm Rotary Club plans to expand its Canadian flag initiative to include the Victoria Day weekend and Canada Day. The cost will be $25 for two display periods this year and $50 for four next year.

All money raised will go to support local Rotary community projects.

Anyone wanting more information or to sign up for this fundraiser is encouraged to visit salmonarmrotary.org.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Rotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap history in pictures: Day’s catch

Just Posted

Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

RCMP seeking witnesses of Aug. 16 assault in Blind Bay believed to have occurred near car wash

Flag fundraiser to support efforts of Salmon Arm Rotary Club

Club will display large Canadian flag in front yards for donation

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

Out of quarantine: Salmon Arm residents back in Canada compare COVID-19 response

Travellers find pushback on mask use not as prevalent overseas as at home

UPDATED: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP say missing Ontario woman found safe

Shelly Altman, 63, had last been seen near Falkland on Friday, Aug. 14

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Workplace design: Who do you really want to be?

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

The new safety protocol is effective as of Monday, Aug. 17

Summerland churches open doors to provide study spaces

Spaces will be available four days a week for up to 30 university students

Shuswap history in pictures: Day’s catch

A day’s fishing at Shuswap Falls.

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Most Read