Don Miller and Glenn Szabo serve up breakfast for those in need outside the old Century 21 office on Monday, Dec. 23. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Flipping flapjacks for Okanagan’s less fortunate

Century 21 Executives Realty, and some local royalty, serve up breakfast for those in need

The spirit of giving is shining bright in Vernon.

A warm gesture was served to the community’s less fortunate Monday, Dec. 23 as Century 21 Executives Realty cooked up breakfast on the sidewalk.

Anyone in need of a warm meal was welcome to pancakes, sausage and coffee. Plus there was a table of warm winter clothing outside the former Century 21 office on 32nd Street.

There was even a royal appearance, as Queen Silver Star Hayley Rakos, Princess Silver Star Madison Barrett and Miss Century 21 Chaundra Hauber came out to lend a hand.

READ MORE: Street lunch gets festive in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon hospital campaign still short of goal

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Summerland’s Morton Hall was a college dorm
Next story
Salmon Arm history in pictures: Ice scoop

Just Posted

Tires blown on multiple vehicles after hitting pothole on Highway 97 near Armstrong

Patching underway, lane closure and warnings issued by maintenance contractor

Indigenous students at Okanagan College receive awards in support of their studies

16 OC students received an Indigenous Student Award from the Irving K. Barber BC Scholarship Society

UBC study publishes conclusions on rural healthcare challenges

The Shuswap was one of many rural areas in the province surveyed.

Eagles beat the Heat to end the decade

The Sicamous KIJHL squad pulled off their first win against Chase so far this season.

Fundraiser started for tow truck driver injured near Malakwa

John Brown is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Ice scoop

Was this event on anyone’s bucket list? Who was driving? It is… Continue reading

First responders and health care workers will be on the job to help to keep us safe

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, millions of people will gather with friends and… Continue reading

Flipping flapjacks for Okanagan’s less fortunate

Century 21 Executives Realty, and some local royalty, serve up breakfast for those in need

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Police watchdog investigating after Kelowna RCMP officer fires shots during traffic stop

A man has been arrested after he was admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

Most Read