A special ceremony at St. James elementary school thanks Shirley Thompson and Margaret Flaherty-Specht for their combined 42 years of teaching at the school. (Submitted Photo)

Fond farewell to retiring North Okanagan teachers

Special socially-distant ceremony thanks St. James teachers

Social distancing could not stop the outpouring of praise for two St. James elementary teachers who chose this to be their last year of teaching. With a combined 42 years of teaching at St. James school in Vernon, Shirley Thompson and Margaret Flaherty-Specht, left a lasting legacy on the school and the lives of hundreds of students.

Catholic Independent Schools Kamloops Diocese superintendent Holly Paluck joined St. James Principal Paul Rossetti in thanking the women for their dedication to children and to teaching for a socially-distant event recently.

“Mrs. Thompson will be fondly remembered by many parents as she launched students on their way to academic success as the Kindergarten teacher,” fellow teacher Mark McLaughlin said. “Mrs. Flaherty-Specht brought her love of Irish dance and skill as a language arts teacher to many grateful children.”

READ MORE: Vernon class sizes fluctuate in week 2 of reopening

READ MORE: Vernon’s Canada Day soundtrack

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusGreat TeachersSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Just Posted

RCMP find Shuswap man with replica weapon in breach of conditions

Chase resident ticketed for driving with inactive licence plates

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Popular Shuswap cross-country running event postponed

Region’s Lewiston Ultra on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic

Evacuation alert issued for Ravenscroft property

A single-family property has been put under evacuation alert due to land slippage and bank erosion

Armstrong arsonist sentenced to 3 years probation

Arsonist must pay $500 to each party affected, no access to drugs, alcohol or fire starters

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

New cherry packing facility to open in Kelowna this weekend

Despite a lacklustre cherry crop this year, Jealous Fruits is opening its new state-of-the-art packing facility

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

Fond farewell to retiring North Okanagan teachers

Special socially-distant ceremony thanks St. James teachers

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

Highway 1 traffic near Revelstoke down 23 per cent for May

Traffic was down 40 per cent for April compared to 2019

Petition calling for Kelowna Mountie to be fired, charged nears 350K signatures

Const. Lacey Browning was caught on camera dragging a UBCO student down a hall during a wellness check

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

Most Read