Land to Table presents a forum on food access in Enderby Feb. 8. (Event poster)

Food access examined in North Okanagan

Event aims to bridge gaps

An exploration of food access aims to bridge gaps in the North Okanagan.

Regional food system network, Land to Table (L2T) will be hosting its third annual forum on Saturday, Feb, 8, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby.

The forum, called Bridging Gaps: Exploring Local Food Access in the North Okanagan, is an opportunity for farmers, food producers and processors, community members, local government, food security organizations, funders, and schools to discuss regional food access. What does food access mean in our region? How might we work together to increase access to healthy local food for all?

Even though we live in a region of diverse and productive foodlands, food access is impacted by a wide range of factors including: poverty, transportation, access to land for traditional hunting, fishing and gathering, social isolation, and a lack of skills and knowledge. Questions we will explore during this day of dialogue include: What would make local food more convenient? How do we get more local fresh food in schools, institutions, and community programs? How do we address the fact that the cost of local food can be a barrier? What can we do about household food insecurity? How can access to traditional foods and knowledge be increased?

“Food access is a broad and complex topic, and it is not often that we get to dive into a discussion about it with such a diversity of perspectives. That diversity helps us learn to understand the topic deeply, and think about how and with whom we can collaborate to discover innovative solutions,” said Liz Blakeway, Land to Table coordinator.

Along with facilitated dialogue, the forum will also feature an engaging interview style panel; with speakers posted on the Land to Table website.

Everyone is invited to attend; come with an open mind and expect to join in activities and discussion, and share your experience and thoughts about local food access.

For more information about the event and to register visit: https://landtotableforum3.eventbrite.com.

