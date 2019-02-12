Food, wine and fundraising for a good cause

Members of three non-profit community organizations presented their cases for funding at the second Women Who Wine Community Giving Event held Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. From left, Carlene Duczek of NOSBIS, Colleen Making of the SAFE Society, Tim Alstad and Dawn Asltad of the Salmon Arm Rescue Society, and SAFE Society reps Lauren Barber and Paige Hilland. (Kristal Burgess photo)

The Women Who Wine are seeking the public’s help in giving three community organizations a helping hand.

The group is hosting its third quarterly Community Giving Event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at the Royal Canadian Legion in Salmon Arm. This event is open to the public and each attendee is required to bring a $100 donation to add to the donation pool.

There will be presentations from the Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter, the Second Harvest Food Bank, and the Canadian Mental Health Association – Shuswap Revelstoke on projects they are looking to fund.

Attendees will vote by secret ballot for the organization and project they believe is most deserving of the funds. The top choice will take 80 per cent of the total donation pool, with each runner-up receiving 10 per cent.

The Women Who Wine will be serving up an hors d’oeuvre extravaganza for $20 per person and drinks will be available from the legion’s bar.

This is an adult-only event. There will be games and activities, a photobooth, and each person attending will be entered to win a fabulous door prize.

“By all accounts this should be a delightful evening out while giving back to some great causes,” says organizer Kailee Ramsell.

Seating is limited so those who are interested in attending shold RSVP to info@womenwhowine.ca or call Kailee at 250.852.1137 by March 1. Tax receipts will be issued for each $100 donation.

