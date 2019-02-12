Members of three non-profit community organizations presented their cases for funding at the second Women Who Wine Community Giving Event held Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. From left, Carlene Duczek of NOSBIS, Colleen Making of the SAFE Society, Tim Alstad and Dawn Asltad of the Salmon Arm Rescue Society, and SAFE Society reps Lauren Barber and Paige Hilland. (Kristal Burgess photo)

Food, wine and fundraising for a good cause

Shuswap Women Who Wine present third community giving event on March 6

The Women Who Wine are seeking the public’s help in giving three community organizations a helping hand.

The group is hosting its third quarterly Community Giving Event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at the Royal Canadian Legion in Salmon Arm. This event is open to the public and each attendee is required to bring a $100 donation to add to the donation pool.

There will be presentations from the Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter, the Second Harvest Food Bank, and the Canadian Mental Health Association – Shuswap Revelstoke on projects they are looking to fund.

Attendees will vote by secret ballot for the organization and project they believe is most deserving of the funds. The top choice will take 80 per cent of the total donation pool, with each runner-up receiving 10 per cent.

Related: Three of region’s non-profits to share more than $11,000

Related: Shuswap women invited to dine and donate

The Women Who Wine will be serving up an hors d’oeuvre extravaganza for $20 per person and drinks will be available from the legion’s bar.

This is an adult-only event. There will be games and activities, a photobooth, and each person attending will be entered to win a fabulous door prize.

“By all accounts this should be a delightful evening out while giving back to some great causes,” says organizer Kailee Ramsell.

Seating is limited so those who are interested in attending shold RSVP to info@womenwhowine.ca or call Kailee at 250.852.1137 by March 1. Tax receipts will be issued for each $100 donation.

@SalmonArm
barb.brouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Canoe students take science-focused secondary school tour
Next story
RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Just Posted

Fans and performers show love for Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues

Last year’s music festival breaks even though attendance up over previous year.

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Birdseed sales spike as birds contend with cold snap

Freezing weather forces fowl to find warmer waters

Decision on fate of Eagle Pass lookout expected end of February

Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Snapshot: Happy 103rd birthday

Helen Jackson celebrates her special day with family

Most Read