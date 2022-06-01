(2017) Kelly Robinson with Shaw TV was one of four volunteers at the Parksville BC SPCA shelter on Friday, Aug. 18 to take part in the Lock-In for Love fundraising event. Volunteers were locked-in with a four-legged companion and had to raise money to earn their release. -Adam Kveton photo

(2017) Kelly Robinson with Shaw TV was one of four volunteers at the Parksville BC SPCA shelter on Friday, Aug. 18 to take part in the Lock-In for Love fundraising event. Volunteers were locked-in with a four-legged companion and had to raise money to earn their release. -Adam Kveton photo

For the love of animals ‘lock-in’ during BC SPCA fundraiser

BC SPCA hosts their lock-in for love fundraiser this month

It will take a lot of love, friends and some big bucks to get out of this situation.

Returning after a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, the BC SPCA is hosting its Lock-in for Love.

Animal lovers and local celebrities will lock themselves in kennels at BC SPCA shelters with the only hope of being free, is if they can fundraise enough money to let them out.

Those looking to bring love to vulnerable animals can help these pet enthusiasts by going down to their local shelters on June 23 and dropping off donations for their furry friends.

Funds can be raised for this event between June 1 and 23.

Alina Wilson, senior officer of digital giving for the BC SPCA said during the event on June 23, top fundraisers will have the opportunity to “lock in” there with an animal companion for their final fundraising push.

“This is our chance to pay forward the unconditional love animals give us every day, by helping those who have experienced pain or cruelty.”

Registration is free and to celebrate the event’s launch all donations made during registration will be matched up to $30,000 by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

To register, or for more information, visit lockin.spca.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Concerts, fireworks and sports planned for Summerland Action Festival

READ MORE: Salmon Arm man takes to the sky for a look around town

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCACatsDogsPets

Previous story
Concerts, fireworks and sports planned for Summerland Action Festival
Next story
‘Best street ever’: Lake Country neighbours rally behind child with cancer

Just Posted

Bears have been seen around Salmon Arm recently, in some cases getting into residents’ city food waste bins. The city asks residents to keep the bins in closed buildings and not put them out until collection day. (File photo)
Thwarted by tough lid, hungry bear in Silver Creek takes whole garbage can

The District of Sicamous is proceeding with a municipal boundary expansion study that will look at expanding the district along the west side of the Sicamous channel to include Mara Hills, formerly Hyde Mountain. (Google Earth map image)
Swansea Point removed from Sicamous municipal boundary expansion study

The Shuswap Memorial Cemetery Trails is one of several trail systems people can enjoy in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Column: Prescription optional for outdoor healing

Beckett Johnson shows off threads while heading to the runway in the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Secondary students strut their stuff for fashion fundraiser