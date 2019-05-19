Former Greyhound Canada employees gather in Okanagan to say a final farewell

More than 150 Greyhound Canada employees came to Penticton this long weekend to celebrate both the friendships and memories they made as former employees of the company.

“It’s a chance to get back together with our friends,” said Kelly Arneson, who had been a driver, dispatcher and depot agent for Greyhound for 33 years at a banquet dinner at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Saturday.

“We’ll get to share our fond memories, our bad memories and really just get to have a good time and get some closure.”

Recent retirees who used to work for the company in Western Canada were joined by friends and members of the Greyhound Canada family who had been with the company for decades — some since the 1950s.

The party was an opportunity for many to meet up with the coworkers and friends they had met on their routes. People came from as close as Kelowna and as far as Vancouver Island and Edmonton.

For Lynda Verrier, the company was literally her family, with her father, husband, daughter and herself all working for Greyhound. Verrier operated Penticton’s Greyhound depot from 1985 until the day it closed last October.

“I got to work with my dad, both my brothers, my daughter, my son, and my niece, and my husband too,” said Verrier. “We’re very proud of that. Everyone here has always been our family; our friends and our family. I’ve known most of them since I’ve been there. This is going to be a decent ending point, I think, so let’s dance and spend time with old friends.”

Ann Meacham, a driver for 26 years with Greyhound, organized the party. She raised the money for the final get together, originally intended for her own retirement party, and put out the call for every employee that could to come to Penticton and celebrate.

“I was told two-and-a-half years ago that Greyhound wasn’t going to give us any more money for retirement parties, and I figured that mine was probably going to be the next one,” Meacham said.

“So I started collecting bottles off of buses from agents and drivers, then all of a sudden we got told that everything was ending, and so that’s when I decided it had to be a whole weekend so people could come from a distance and have lots of time to visit.”

Read More: Former Greyhound Bus Drivers gather in the Okanagan for one last hurrah

The feeling of family is one that was echoed by many of the drivers that night, and the connections between them will last long after they said farewell.

“The motto that this weekend is all about is that Greyhound may take our jobs but they will never take our friendships,” Meacham said.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woodworth purchased Summerland rink, created butcher operation

Just Posted

Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Fundraising campaign for church shooting victim exceeds goal

A separate campaign for the man killed in the April 14 shooting is nearing $25,000 raised.

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Most long-weekend rain has already fallen

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the last two days of the the Victoria Day weekend.

Court decision prompts CSRD to throw flood mitigation back at province

Public safety minister maintains Newsome Creek concerns in hands of local government

Update: Mother dead, youth in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandy Point Campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Weather holds up for Rutland May Days

60th annual May Day midway, market and entertainment saw hundreds of attendees

The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

Former Greyhound Canada employees gather in Okanagan to say a final farewell

“Greyhound may take our jobs but they will never take our friendships,” says former bus driver

Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in hedges

The cause of the fire on Renfrew Road is under investigation.

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

Okanagan Springtime Regatta draws more than 50 sailboats

Sailors treated to windy, excellent long weekend conditions on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Okanagan tattoo fundraiser draws tons of support

Lineup around the block in Vernon for start of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

Most Read