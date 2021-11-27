Former key member of SAFE Society team in Shuswap will be missed by many

Marilyn Kalke, a key advocate in the Shuswap for women, will be missed greatly.

She died on Nov. 15, 2021.

The SAFE Society’s executive director, Jane Shirley, paid tribute to her.

“Marilyn Kalke was part of the SAFE Society team for 27 years, retiring a few years ago to spend time with her sons and grandchildren.

“Marilyn was an integral part of the grassroots movement that helped develop shelter programming in the Shuswap, reminding us always about who and what matters when working with vulnerable populations.

“Marilyn believed strongly in the rights of women, people and had an amazing passion and connection to both humans and animals. Marilyn dedicated her life to supporting hundreds of women who were fleeing abusive relationships throughout her career as the Residential Coordinator at the Transition House. Marilyn was a mentor and confidante to many, always offering kindness and support to those impacted by abuse. She was a leader and friend to all of her colleagues and a mentor to countless staff, students and volunteers throughout the years.

“Marilyn would help anyone out when things needed to be done, 24/7. She was loved by many and will be missed by many.

“This spring we will be planting some of her favourites in our serenity garden and placing a special bench for all to use. The new SAFE Society pet shelter, located on site at the Transition House, will be named in her honour as “MARILYN’s Place,” Shirley said.

