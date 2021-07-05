Former MLA helms Kelowna Rotary Club

The club’s new president, Steve Thomson, previously served as the Kelowna-Mission MLA

Pictured, from left to right, is Brenda Thomson, Steve Thomson Lenetta Parry and Gregory Parry. (Rotary Club of Kelowna/Contributed)

The Rotary Club of Kelowna has said goodbye to its former president and welcomed its new leader.

Lenetta Parry was the club’s president for the past year, passing the role over to Steve Thomson on June 30.

Thomson started his new role on July 1. He is most recognized for his work as Kelowna-Mission MLA for three terms, having been elected in 2009, 2013, and 2017.

He has been a club member since 1993 but he said travel and work commitments made it difficult to take on the leadership role, but he said he is excited to do it now.

“Having served as a government minister, a member of the Treasury Board and even briefly as Speaker of the House, I look forward to sharing everything I have learned as the Rotary Club of Kelowna’s newest president,” he said.

Thomson served as Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Minister of Natural Resource Operations, Minister of Energy, and Minister of Agriculture and Lands through the years.

Thomson said as the new president, his goal is to increase membership, and that in-person meetings will attract younger members.

“It’s my hope that our club will continue to have local and international reach and impact. This year, let us serve to change lives,” he said.

The new board of directors includes Dick Dumond, Harold Heyming, Dave Cullen, Lyle Isenor, Randy McBride, Gordon Charles and Lenetta Parry as the immediate past president.

For more information on Rotary, visit this website. If you would like to become a member of the Kelowna Rotary, visit this website.

