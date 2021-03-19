Former Okanagan resident with sick child asks for support

Over $5,000 has already been raised in support of family with ill child

A fundraiser has been launched in support of a child fighting for his life.

Launched by Shelley Chupik, the GoFundMe campaign aims to support three-and-a-half-year-old Cyrus and his family. His mother, originally from Penticton, has three children and is a single mother.

Cyrus was born with MRS2, Peliziaeus-Merzbacher disease, rare progressive, degenerative central nervous system disorder, according to Chupik. The child recently developed an inoperable brain bleed due to his shrinking brain.

“Unfortunately the recent decision has been made for Cyrus to live out the few weeks he has remaining (unless he is miraculously healed) at home,” said Chupik.

“This is a lot for anyone much less a single mother without financial support.”

Money raised will go towards supporting the boy’s family while his mother cares for him at home, and will also help cover expected funeral costs in the future.

To view the fundraiser, click here. Or, search ‘Help for Cyrus & Family’ on GoFundMe. Currently, it has raised over $5,000 of its $10,000 goal.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser