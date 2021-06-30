Former Salmon Arm councillor returns to his roots

Former Salmon Arm city councillor Ken Jamieson will be joining the city’s agricultural advisory committee. (File photo)

A former city councillor is coming back to city hall to serve the community in a new way.

Ken Jamieson has been appointed the newest member of the city’s agricultural advisory committee.

He will replace longtime member John McLeod, who recently stepped down.

Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, told council’s June 28 meeting that, from his recollection, Jamieson was responsible for resurrecting the committee about 13 years ago.

In a letter of application, Jamieson said with more than 70 per cent of Salmon Arm’s land base in the Agricultural Land Reserve, he appreciates the challenges the city faces when it comes to land-use planning.

“I am not a farmer but I have come to understand the importance of the work they do, especially when it comes to land management and providing food and other products for our benefit.”

Jamieson said, as a former founding and long-time member of the agricultural advisory committee, he is pleased to see it has become an important part of decision making in Salmon Arm.

“This has come about not by accident but through the work of dedicated volunteers and councillors who are willing to listen and learn. I believe my value to this committee would come from my understanding of the committee’s role and to ensure the group’s voices are heard – both in committee meetings and in reports and minutes presented to council.”

Coun. Tim Lavery, current chair of the agricultural advisory committee, said he’s excited about Jamieson’s willingness to join.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Ken’s commitment, his knowledge, his interest, his passion and the history of that as well,” Lavery said.

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed.

“I’m really looking forward to having Ken back on one of our committees.”

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

