People and their four-legged friends walk for the SPCA in last year’s Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)

Four-legged friends wanted for Salmon Arm Fair parade

Pets and owners needed to take part in Shuswap SPCA fundraiser

BC SPCA Shuswap Branch invites all the animal lovers to join their annual walk in the Salmon Arm Fair parade.

Paws In the Parade takes place on Saturday, Sept. 8. Participants, both people and dogs, will gather at the ball diamond in Blackburn Park at 9:30 a.m. for registration, mingling and getting ready for the call to join in the parade.

Pledge forms for the walk are available at the SPCA shelter at 5850 Auto Road SE, in the Mall at Piccadilly, at vet clinics and Healthy Spot. There will be prizes for those collecting the most donations.

Related: Fair boasts attendance upswing

Walkers may sign up on the branch website at spca.bc.ca/locations/shuswap.

In advance of the day, volunteers will be promoting the walk at the Sicamous SASCU on Aug. 17, and the Downtown Salmon Arm SASCU on Aug. 24.

This is the biggest fundraising event in support of the more than 600 Shuswap animals that arrive in the shelter each year in need of care and re-homing.

For more information, contact 250-835-2270.

