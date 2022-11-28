Fracking concerns front and centre in Salmon Arm presentation

Documentary Fracking the Peace to be shown at Nov. 29 event

The documentary Fracking the Peace will be shown in a presentation titled Fracking our Future: the Costs and consequences of LNG development for B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. at The Nexus/Salmon Arm First United Church. (Fracking the Peace/Youtube)

A documentary on the practice of fracking and its impacts on a Northeastern B.C. community’s habitat and culture will be part of a presentation in Salmon Arm.

‘Fracking our Future: the Costs and consequences of LNG development for B.C.’ is the title of a public program scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. at The Nexus, First United Church (450 Okanagan Ave. SE).

Featured will be the documentary Fracking the Peace, which follows community members living on Treaty 8 Territory in Northeastern B.C., as they tell the story of how fracking has impacted their lives. The area is home to the majestic Peace River, which has been ravaged by more than 25,000 fracking wells that threaten livelihoods, physical and mental health, and the water that sustains the life and spirit of these communities.

Fracking the Peace paints a picture of how fracking development in B.C. has been allowed to skyrocket at the expense of the health and safety of watersheds, communities, and the rich agricultural landscape they called home.

Following the documentary, Dr. Warren Bell, past founding president of Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, will speak and show slides.

Letter-writing to recently-installed B.C. Premier David Eby is being encouraged; information and a template letter will be available at the program.

Sponsors of the program are the Salmon Arm Ecumenical KAIROS Committee, and the Shuswap Climate Action Society.

For more information, call Anne Morris at 250-833-5773, or Julia Beatty at 250-804-5476.

