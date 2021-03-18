Free programs fuel goal to keep Salmon Arm seniors moving

Choose to Move, Give Sports a Try offer movement for range of fitness, mobility levels

Free programs like Give Sports a Try, this one in 2019 in Salmon Arm, are funded by the provincial government, BC Recreation and Parks Association and the Centre for Hip Mobility to help get seniors more active. Participating in the adults 55+ tennis program in 2019 were, from left, coach Marietjie Bonthuys, Leah Foreman, Doug Murray, Melody Fischer, Joyce Bradley and Muriel Hurlbert. (Contributed)

Thanks to an injection of funds, seniors 65-plus and 55-plus can participate in free programs this spring.

Salmon Arm Recreation announced it has received funding from the provincial government, BC Recreation and Parks Association and the Centre for Hip Mobility to help get seniors more active.

Choose to Move is a program for inactive seniors 65 years and older.

Twelve weeks long, it provides both information and movement sessions. Along with Choose to Move, participants will participate in Activage, an exercise program that works on developing balance and strength, while including a small amount of cardio.

Choose to Move will be on Tuesdays with Activage on Thursdays, both from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., starting in April.

Both sessions will be held at the Shaw Centre as the rec centre is currently being used for Interior Health’s mass vaccination program. The Shaw Centre is equipped with ramps and an elevator for those needing assistance.

If you’re interested in trying a sport that is offered in the BC 55+ Games, adults 55-plus can experience that opportunity with Shuswap Give Sports a Try. Soccer, tennis, pickleball and table tennis will be offered this year from May 4 to 8.

Participants will receive instruction from qualified coaches and will receive a participation gift. An information session on the BC 55+ Games will be included.

People interested can register online through www.salmonarmrecreation.ca. For more information, call 250-832-4044 or email dflatman@salmonarmrecreation.ca.

