Free programs like Give Sports a Try, this one in 2019 in Salmon Arm, are funded by the provincial government, BC Recreation and Parks Association and the Centre for Hip Mobility to help get seniors more active. Participating in the adults 55+ tennis program in 2019 were, from left, coach Marietjie Bonthuys, Leah Foreman, Doug Murray, Melody Fischer, Joyce Bradley and Muriel Hurlbert. (Contributed)

Free programs like Give Sports a Try, this one in 2019 in Salmon Arm, are funded by the provincial government, BC Recreation and Parks Association and the Centre for Hip Mobility to help get seniors more active. Participating in the adults 55+ tennis program in 2019 were, from left, coach Marietjie Bonthuys, Leah Foreman, Doug Murray, Melody Fischer, Joyce Bradley and Muriel Hurlbert. (Contributed)

Free programs fuel goal to keep Salmon Arm seniors moving

Choose to Move, Give Sports a Try offer movement for range of fitness, mobility levels

Thanks to an injection of funds, seniors 65-plus and 55-plus can participate in free programs this spring.

Salmon Arm Recreation announced it has received funding from the provincial government, BC Recreation and Parks Association and the Centre for Hip Mobility to help get seniors more active.

Choose to Move is a program for inactive seniors 65 years and older.

Twelve weeks long, it provides both information and movement sessions. Along with Choose to Move, participants will participate in Activage, an exercise program that works on developing balance and strength, while including a small amount of cardio.

Choose to Move will be on Tuesdays with Activage on Thursdays, both from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., starting in April.

Both sessions will be held at the Shaw Centre as the rec centre is currently being used for Interior Health’s mass vaccination program. The Shaw Centre is equipped with ramps and an elevator for those needing assistance.

If you’re interested in trying a sport that is offered in the BC 55+ Games, adults 55-plus can experience that opportunity with Shuswap Give Sports a Try. Soccer, tennis, pickleball and table tennis will be offered this year from May 4 to 8.

Participants will receive instruction from qualified coaches and will receive a participation gift. An information session on the BC 55+ Games will be included.

People interested can register online through www.salmonarmrecreation.ca. For more information, call 250-832-4044 or email dflatman@salmonarmrecreation.ca.

Read more: Salmon Arm seniors take a stand to continue chair exercise program

Read more: Popular Choose to Move program for seniors returns to Salmon Arm

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmRecreationSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rotarians preparing for return of Salmon Arm Lobster Festival

Just Posted

The Bruhn Bridge, where the Trans-Canada Highway crosses the Sicamous Channel. (File photo)
Cyclist and driver safety noted as priorities for Shuswap highway bridge

Design approved in 2018 has been altered to change intersection and pedestrian use

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Interior Health

One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital

Free programs like Give Sports a Try, this one in 2019 in Salmon Arm, are funded by the provincial government, BC Recreation and Parks Association and the Centre for Hip Mobility to help get seniors more active. Participating in the adults 55+ tennis program in 2019 were, from left, coach Marietjie Bonthuys, Leah Foreman, Doug Murray, Melody Fischer, Joyce Bradley and Muriel Hurlbert. (Contributed)
Free programs fuel goal to keep Salmon Arm seniors moving

Choose to Move, Give Sports a Try offer movement for range of fitness, mobility levels

Blind Bay’s Citizens Patrol group will be launching its Speed Watch program this spring. (Blind Bay Citizens Patrol/Facebook photo)
South Shuswap volunteers ready to spring into Speed Watch program

RCMP express gratitude for Blind Bay Citizens Patrol group

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 17. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: Vancouver woman records man ‘hunting’ her for 30 minutes

Jamie Coutts reported the incident to police, who launched an investigation

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

A 107-year-old baby photo was found in the pages of a book borrowed from the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library March 17, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Century-old baby photo found in borrowed Vernon library book

The Okanagan Regional Library is hoping to return the photo to its owner

North Okanagan golf courses, such as the Vernon Golf and Country Club (pictured), are gearing up for the 2021 season. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan golf courses tee up for new season

Highlands Short Game opens Saturday; Hillview and Vernon driving ranges open; Spall open for members

Chris Philpot wowed many with his speed-flying video over Skaha Lake in Penticton. (Chris Philpot / Instagram)
WATCH: Man speed-flies over South Okanagan lake in stunning video

Chris Philpot, 30, speed-flies every chance he gets since moving to the Okanagan

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

A mink at a farm, taken on July 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
Quarantined B.C. mink farm resumes breeding after COVID-19 outbreak

Province approves resumption of breeding at the Victoria farm, and 8 others not in quarantine

Most Read