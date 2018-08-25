Free roof replacement a welcome surprise for Salmon Arm resident

With fall closing in and the first hints of cooler temperatures and autumn rains along with it, a roof adorned with makeshift patch-jobs can weigh heavy on the minds of residents, especially those who may not be able to do much about it.

This is the position Salmon Arm’s Gordon Runge found himself in as the calendar flipped over to August: living under a roof that leaked moisture into his home and hoping the forecast didn’t turn stormy before he could get it fixed. Thanks to the folks at Integrity Roofing, however, Runge’s living room won’t be at risk of getting soggy much longer as he was named winner of Integrity Roofing’s 2018 roof replacement contest.

“When I found out I had several emotions going through me: relief, happiness and, you know, I felt quite humbled,” Runge says.

Runge has spent the last 40 years in a wheelchair after being crushed underneath a broken-down car he was working on which was struck by another motorist on the highway. This accident left the husband and father a quadripalegic.

Each year the business accepts nominations to replace a roof on one home in the community. While the state of the roof plays a part in selecting the winner, the company also looks at the person living under it, their circumstances and the role they play in giving back to the community.

And, according to the nomination letter written by Debbie Kopola suggesting Runge for the roof replacement, his situation hasn’t prevented him from giving back whenever he can.

“I have witnessed random acts of kindness that he has selflessly given of his time and what little he could donate,” she writes. “He didn’t want the recipients to even know his name… This was not the point of giving…, that’s Gord.”

“I have had a lot of trials and tribulations in 40 years of being in this wheelchair; if I can offer any help or benefits to other people in wheelchairs, I am always there,” Runge says. “I give what I can to help them out.”

Being selected for the new roof comes as quite a relief for Runge, who has been trying to figure out the logistics of getting the work done and paid for himself.

“You know it was probably going to be four or five years before I could save up to do this myself. My roof was leaking in the living room and in my garage. And I just hoped that I could get it patched, it was very much in need of an overhaul,” he says.

Runge says this annual contest put on by Integrity Roofing goes a long way towards showing where their heart is.

“I think that it shows a lot about what kind of people they really are. You know, they are very kindhearted people and they want to give back,” he says. “That says so much about the kind of people they are.”

