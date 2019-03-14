Free supper celebrates volunteers

Meal offers community volunteers chance to break bread and share ideas

An upcoming event will recognize the contributions of local volunteers and highlight the potential volunteerism has for improving people’s lives.

Frank Bugala, chairman of the Plan B:E Society, said the free volunteer dinner they have held for the past two years will be served again this year, on April 11, during National Volunteer Week. The dinner offers volunteers a chance to share a meal, network and be exposed to ideas from other volunteer groups.

Bugala stressed the dinner is open to anyone who has volunteered their time to make the community a better place, even in the form of a random act of kindness. The first year Plan B:E hosted the volunteer dinner, more than 200 people showed up; Bugala said the second year, fewer people showed up so he wants it made clear that the dinner is open to all.

City council has been invited to help serve food to the volunteers as they have done at the two previous dinners. This year’s meal will be prepared under the supervision of Dan Shields from the Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary.

Along with the meal and good company, Bugala said the event will give some prominent local organizations which rely on volunteers a chance to let the community know what they do and solicit new membership. He said five groups will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis.

The dinner, which will be held at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 will be funded by the Shuswap Family Centre.

Those planning to attend are asked to register through the eventbrite link posted at www.plan-be.ca. Bugala said the link will be posted on March 15.

