The Big White Fire Department took on their Lake Country counterparts at a pond hockey game Jan. 29, 2023 to fundraise for the local burn fund. (contributed)

The Big White Fire Department took on their Lake Country counterparts at a pond hockey game Jan. 29, 2023 to fundraise for the local burn fund. (contributed)

Friendly shinny between Big White, Lake Country firefighters raises money for burn fund

Team Big White won the game 11-9

Lake Country Mayor Blaire Ireland got to drop the puck on the inaugural pond hockey fundraiser game between the Big White Fire Department and the Lake Country Fire Department.

The friendly game was held Sunday (Jan. 29) at 11 a.m. as a fundraiser for the local Firefighter Burn Fund.

A total of $816 was raised to support burn victims and treatment centres in B.C.

On Canada’s highest outdoor skating rink, at Big White Ski Resort, the Big White fire crew won the match 11-9.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights hand Kelowna 11th straight loss

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersfundraiserhockeyKelownaLake Country

Previous story
Salmon Arm woman’s heart warmed by support of fellow residents for people of Ukraine

Just Posted

Popeyes Chicken in Salmon Arm opened for business on Dec. 30, 2022. (File photo)
New Popeyes Chicken outlet in Salmon Arm targeted in break and enter

Lake DeMille could be seen in 2018 as rising water from the Salmon River flooded the adjacent DeMille’s Farm Market fields and other properties along the river. (File photo)
‘Absolutely great news’: Salmon Arm councillors thrilled with floodplain mapping plan

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie celebrates another gold medal on Friday, Jan. 27, this one in the women’s standing event. (Nordiq Canada image)
Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie earns 3 gold in one week on Para Nordic circuit

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow