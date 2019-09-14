Kayleigh Torrens walks with Joel Torrens at the Parkinson SuperWalk at McGuire Lake park on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Friends and family gather for Parkinson SuperWalk in Salmon Arm

Word on the street: How has Parkinson’s Disease affected you or your family?

Friends and family gathered in Salmon Arm to support and fundraise for those affected by Parkinson’s Disease.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Parkinson SuperWalk was held at McGuire Lake Park. The event saw approximately 35 people walking around the lake, most sporting red, yellow and blue t-shirts with the Parkinson SuperWalk logo on them.

The walk is the largest fundraiser for the Parkinson Society of British Columbia and the event licensor, Parkinson Canada. According to the Parkinson SuperWalk website, funds raised will help to provide support services and education offered by Parkinson Society British Columbia in B.C. as well as fund research efforts.

At the event the Observer asked some of the attendees how they or their families have been affected by Parkinson’s Disease, here are some of those responses.

At first it’s devastating and then as you learn to live with it I guess it’s okay, depends on how severe it is. I have Parkinsons, I’ve had it for 10 years but I’m okay now, I’m one of the lucky ones.” - Jeff Cheek

“My friend has been fighting with it now for 10 years and it’s basically taken everything away from her and it makes me very angry.” - Deanna Crawford

“My cousin has Parkinsons and how it affects me in particular is, as her disease continues to progress she’s asking for help with different events and different things. It’s hard finding a balance between providing support and also allowing her independence.” - Wendy Flanagan

“It’s hard, it’s hard to see your mother slowly lose her abilities to do stuff.” - William Roebuck

“The biggest thing is my voice isn’t very loud anymore and I don’t walk very steady. People think you’re drunk, but we’re not – we’re just wobbly.” - Teresa Brookes

Deanna Crawford stands with her dog Gaia at the Parkinson SuperWalk at McGuire Lake park on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Friends and family gather for Parkinson SuperWalk in Salmon Arm

