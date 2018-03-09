Bradbury’s Restaurant owners Andrew and Misty Bradbury, with their newborn daughter, Lily. (Leah Blain photo)

Friends & Neighbours: New baby shifts business to breakfast

Misty and Andrew Bradbury are finding ways to balance family life with running a restaurant.

By Leah Blain, Observer contributor

As Lily Anne Kathleen Bradbury sleeps soundly in her car seat, customers can’t resist coming over to take a look.

Her father, Andrew, points out the writing on her shirt – ‘daddy’s little girl’ – and tells them, “It’s just like the shirt says.”

Lily doesn’t know it yet, but her coming didn’t only change her parents’ world, but it has also affected Bradbury’s customers’ eating schedule.

Andrew posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page: “We are extremely happy and excited to start this new adventure. Bradbury’s will no longer be open for dinner service. We have decided that new hours and all new menus is the way to go. We will be serving fresh home cooked style breakfast and a larger lunch menu to accommodate our customers.”

Misty and Andrew opened Bradbury’s in Devon, Alberta a decade ago.

Misty says when their lease was up they decided they would like to move “somewhere bigger and warmer,” so they went on a road trip.

“We looked in different areas and at different restaurants but nothing turned out. We were on our way home and we stopped in Salmon Arm for the night. We both fell in love with the town, it was so friendly. I remember walking down this street we’re on, we were on this side and some stranger from the other side waved and said, ‘hello.’”

They opened their doors in 2013, and soon became a popular downtown lunch and dinner restaurant.

Misty says it was a surprise to them both when they found out she was pregnant. They discussed how to work this in with their restaurant schedule.

“Andrew works from 8:30 in the morning until 10 at night. I said, ‘You’re not going to see your daughter.’”

Their solution was to change focus and open for breakfast instead of dinner. Andrew has been a chef for over 20 years but it had been several years since he was cooking breakfasts.

“I’m getting into the groove,” he says while he spends most of his time looking at Lily who is still sleeping peacefully.

Unlike many women who might feel overwhelmed at being a mother, Misty feels somewhat underwhelmed. Besides serving at their restaurant and doing all the bookwork, Misty had two other part time jobs, at the law courts and the Prestige. Now much of her day is spent at home, something she isn’t used to doing.

“It’s easier than I thought it would be; I feel like I’m on a holiday,” she says smiling.

But she was overwhelmed at the outpouring of the caring and generosity from their regular customers and community in general.

“The customers are so sweet. Even before I had her people were excited and asking me how I was feeling. And the amount of gifts people brought in –so many people were bringing gifts. It actually made me cry. We have a lot of regular customers but they’re more like family and friends.”

Misty isn’t sure when she’ll be back to work but she jokes about having Lily trained to help by the age of four.

In the meantime, they’re making it work.

“I’ll be able to enjoy the family life and I’ll look forward to that,” says Andrew.

