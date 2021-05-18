A Gofundme campaign is underway for Salmon Arm man Tim Kubash who was injured in an accident on May 5. (Contributed)

Friends step up for Salmon Arm man facing big life reset

Gofundme campaign underway for Tim Kubash after life-altering accident

David Charlton is raising funds to help friend and Salmon Arm resident Tim Kubash with a big life reset.

Charlton said Kubash was in a serious, life-altering accident on May 5 that resulted in damage to his vertebrae and required emergency surgery.

According to Charlton, it is unknown whether Kubash will regain the use of his legs and the ability to walk again. While he has shown improvement, Kubash is expected to be facing many months of rehabilitation and therapy.

“He’s going to have to have some major renovations done to his house to accommodate a wheelchair and all of that stuff,” said Charlton.

Charlton explained his friendship with Kubash dates back to when Kubash was a master superintendent with the Salmon Arm Golf Course.

“He was there for 25 years which is a heck of a run,” said Charlton. Kubash also served with the Salmon Arm Fire Department.

“Never one to hold back, and in true Tim humour, he has entitled this event the ‘big reset,’” commented Charlton and fellow members of #TEAMKUBASH, who have set up a gofundme page for their friend.

Funds raised will be used towards therapy and any living space alterations that may be required once Kubash is able to return home, reads the gofundme page which, as of Tuesday, May 18, had raised more than $25,000 of its $150,000 goal.

Read more: Salmon Arm Golf Club focuses on environmental stewardship

Read more: Golf courses winter well

