From the Archives: Fish foiled despite fantastic fight

1908 – On June 30, the day the school closed for the summer holiday, the Canadian flag was raised for the first time at Tappen. It was a beautiful day, although too sunny for a good photograph to be secured and with scarcely enough breeze to make the flag float its best. As soon as the visitors arrived, the children, led by their teacher Miss M. Gammon, formed up on the left of the flagpole and on the other side gathered the parents and other members of the community as well as the small brothers and sisters of the scholars, who were quite as interested as any of the rest of the gathering.

Mr. G.H. Wall, who purchased Mrs. Bolton’s place last fall, certainly knows a thing or two about gardening. His garden is remarkable for the neatness with which it is planted, the great variety of produce, the absence of weeds and, particularly, the advanced condition of every plant.

It is now a month since the first new potatoes were dug. “Early May” was the variety, the seed having come originally from the Old Sod. He has six different kinds of peas, all of which are ready for use. Some of the cucumbers are already six inches long. It shows what can be accomplished by industry and care with the rich soil and amid the genial natural conditions of Silver Creek.

1928 – R.A. Blanchard, general manager and managing director of the Western Canadian Hydro Electric Corporation, who was in the city last week on his way to Portland, stated while here that the development work at Shuswap Falls is proceeding with utmost success. Mr. Blanchard will return soon and will then endeavour to effect an arrangement with Salmon Arm, Armstrong and Enderby for the supply of electric power.

1948 – A co-operative fish gave E.J. Hacking, retired CPR agent, the thrill most ardent fishermen hope for but seldom realize. Recently, Mr. Hacking, Mrs. B. Maber and Mr.Hacking’s two sons, John and George Hacking, went fishing in Bolean Lake. Mr. Hacking was fly fishing from a boat. Suddenly a fish struck. The hook caught and Mr. Hacking started to play his catch. But the fish was not going to surrender easily. It fought vigourously and twice it jumped out of the water. It jumped the third time and cleared the gunwale of the boat, landing at Mr Hacking’s feet. Had it not dropped into the boat, it would have escaped because it had finally managed to free itself from the tormenting hook. It was a good-sized Kamloops trout.

